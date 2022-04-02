Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 814 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

