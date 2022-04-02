Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.