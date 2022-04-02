Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

