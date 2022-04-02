Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,612,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

