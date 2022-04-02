BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.78 million and $1.57 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

