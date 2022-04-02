Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BIG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $13,752,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

