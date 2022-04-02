Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,072 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 146,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,940. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

