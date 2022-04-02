BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $230.14. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

