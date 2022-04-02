Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcloud has a market cap of $88,975.51 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 415.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,943.69 or 1.00250414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00331160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00140532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,829,410 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

