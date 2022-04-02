Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. 524,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

