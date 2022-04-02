Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.85

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,105,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.