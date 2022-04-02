Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.61

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 11340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

