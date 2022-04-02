BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.