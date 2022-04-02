BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

BB stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.