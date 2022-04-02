BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.