BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 444,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317,856 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000.

BHK stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

