Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 9,821,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

