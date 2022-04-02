Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.01

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.01 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.73). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 706,162 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £652.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.16.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($55,475.50).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.