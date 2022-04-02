BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BLUA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

