Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.85.

BA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. 4,862,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $7,103,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.