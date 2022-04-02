Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Masterson bought 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

