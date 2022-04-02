boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.24

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.24 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 88.22 ($1.16). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 5,711,835 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

