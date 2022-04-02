BOSAGORA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

