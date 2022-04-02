Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

