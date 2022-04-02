Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

