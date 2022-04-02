Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $515.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 511.40 ($6.70), with a volume of 1900466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.17).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,495.94). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

