Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

