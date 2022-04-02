Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.