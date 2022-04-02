Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

