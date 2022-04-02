Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 984,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

