Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

