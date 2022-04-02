Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.
BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.
Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
