Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

