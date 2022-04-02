Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $139.23. 924,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

