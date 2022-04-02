Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO Group stock remained flat at $$13.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.