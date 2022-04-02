Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,799. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

