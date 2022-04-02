Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.31 million, a P/E ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

