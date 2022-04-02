Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

