Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $902.60 million and the highest is $1.43 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $42.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,780.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

