Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.16. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

