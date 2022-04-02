Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will announce $333.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.28 million and the lowest is $331.70 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $345.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.88. 786,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,896. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.