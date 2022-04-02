Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.12 Million

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $469.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the lowest is $459.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MD traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. 762,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,655. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.