Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $52.42. 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,729. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

