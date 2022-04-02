Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PANL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 515,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,873. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

