Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 555,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

