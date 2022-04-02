Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Target Price at $29.20

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

MNRL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. 865,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,817. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

