Brokerages Set Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Target Price at $67.60

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

