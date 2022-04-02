Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $42.25

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Comerica Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.