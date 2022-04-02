Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $572.17

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $572.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $449.29 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.48 and a 200-day moving average of $433.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

