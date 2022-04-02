Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target at $24.17

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 4,082,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock worth $2,205,802. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.