Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$24.95

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.53. 327,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.26. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$24.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

