Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $145.11

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $127,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.